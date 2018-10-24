Qatari luxury vehicles case: Customs intel challenges Redco manager’s bail

ISLAMABAD: The Customs Intelligence Tuesday filed a petition with the Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeking cancellation of bail to Redco General Manager Irfan Siddiqui. The Customs Intelligence challenged the decision of special judge Customs and Taxation Court who granted bail to Irfan Siddiqui against Rs1 lakh surety. Siddiqui was arrested during a raid on the Redco Textile Mills from where several Qatari luxury vehicles were recovered. In its petition, the Customs Intelligence requested the court to cancel Siddiqui’s bail and remand him in their physical custody. Earlier on October 4, the Directorate of Customs Intelligence & Investigation (I&I) had recovered 23 illegal and non-customs duty paid luxury vehicles and arrested Irfan Siddiqui. Redco Textile Mills owner and former chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Saifur Rehman has been nominated as the main accused.