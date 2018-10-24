S Arabia, Bahrain add Revolutionary Guards to terror lists

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia said on Tuesday it and Bahrain had added Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps and senior officers of its Quds Force to their lists of people and organisations suspected of involvement in terrorism. The Saudi state news agency SPA quoted a statement from the security services saying Qassem Soleimani, commander of the Quds Force, and the force’s Hamed Abdollahi and Abdul Reza Shahlai were named on the list.

The US Department of the Treasury in 2011 alleged that Soleimani, Abdollahi and Shahlai were linked to a plot to assassinate Saudi Arabia’s former ambassador to the United States, Adel Al-Jubeir, and imposed sanctions on them. Iran at the time dismissed the accusations as false and demanded an apology from the US government. The office of the Revolutionary Guards and Iran’s foreign ministry were not immediately available for comment on Tuesday.