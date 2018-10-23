Tue October 23, 2018
Registration for Naya Pakistan Housing Programme begins

Prohibited in Centre, permitted in Punjab

Pakistani doctor elected President of Royal Society of Medicine's ENT section

Mulla Baradar released from Pak jail

PM asks Aleem Khan to 'vacate' CM camp office

Zardari ready to talk to Nawaz

PM Imran extends birthday wishes to his teacher Geoffrey Douglas

Russian troops in Pakistan for joint militray training

PTI loses both seats contested by incumbent governor in July 25 polls 

Imran to attend Saudi moot despite opposition

National

OC
Our Correspondent
October 23, 2018

Water minister calls on CJP

ISLAMABAD: Muhammad Faisal Vawda, Federal Minister Water, called on the Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, in his chamber on Monday. It was in pursuance of the directions of the chief justice of Pakistan he had given during the International Symposium “Creating a Water Secure Pakistan” held on 19th-20Th October, 2018, here that he may meet him after the conference; therefore, he came Monday.

The chief justice appreciated the federal minister’s efforts regarding the Water Ministry and steps taken for eradication of corruption from Pakistan and said that his lordship will out rightly be supporting the federal minister for his struggle against corruption and water theft.

Further, he also appreciated the efforts of the federal minister for taking up the Dasu Dam issue and his prompt action to resolve the issue on priority basis. The chief justice also appreciated actions taken by the ministry against the illegal hydrants.

Ronaldo insists he is an ´example´ amid rape allegations

Shane Warne lambasts 'ordinary' Australia

All you wanted to know about Ranveer-Deepika wedding

China opens world's longest sea bridge

Sheep replace traffic in the heart of Madrid

Shireen Mazari thinks Momina-Ahad rendition of Ko Ko Korina is a 'massacre'

Allegations against Anu Malik are true: Alisha Chinai who sued composer in 1990s for misconduct

Ira Trivedi makes email exchange with Chetan Bhagat public, threatens legal suit for harassment

