Water minister calls on CJP

ISLAMABAD: Muhammad Faisal Vawda, Federal Minister Water, called on the Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, in his chamber on Monday. It was in pursuance of the directions of the chief justice of Pakistan he had given during the International Symposium “Creating a Water Secure Pakistan” held on 19th-20Th October, 2018, here that he may meet him after the conference; therefore, he came Monday.

The chief justice appreciated the federal minister’s efforts regarding the Water Ministry and steps taken for eradication of corruption from Pakistan and said that his lordship will out rightly be supporting the federal minister for his struggle against corruption and water theft.

Further, he also appreciated the efforts of the federal minister for taking up the Dasu Dam issue and his prompt action to resolve the issue on priority basis. The chief justice also appreciated actions taken by the ministry against the illegal hydrants.