Good governance linked to correct, efficient policy

LAHORE: A prejudiced mind can hardly see positivity in anything. Being in a state of war, Pakistan has to concentrate on what is just and right. The country affords to go for what may be politic or advantageous to some but not to all the people and the nation as a whole.

State institution can often forget that the supremacy of the civilian government in absolute and cannot be challenged by an institution that reports to it. These views were presented by Iftikhar Ahmad, senior educationist, former director NIPA, a political analyst and a public policy expert on his book launch ceremony. The title of the book was “Existential Question for Pakistan”.

He expressed his gratitude by thanking all the guests and said, “I’ve been teaching to the aspirants of competitive exams and I see such vibrant talent in our youth that no one can beat them. I have written many research papers on the economic and infrastructural problems of Pakistan and what are their solutions. The new government can seek help from those papers. If we don’t have the correct and efficient policy, we cannot make a worthy governance. We have to guard our national and public interests. Pakistan has to work on its image building. We are fighting within and without the enemies. People are living a miserable life. And many people who are dealing with the public issue strictly have no concerned at all with the civil affairs. The policy has to be related to organizational structure. Bureaucracy is the backbone of any nation. And they get training to serve the people of the nation but unfortunately, everyone is abusing their power right now in our country.

We teach our civil servants to do every decision on merit. In this book, you will find all the solutions to the basic problems of our country.” Dr Hafiz Pasha on the occasion said, “This book has 63 chapters on a different topic including FATA reforms, Implications of the protests, War on terror continues and The economic and population growth etc. this book is a true reflection of what’s happening now in our country. We are just taking baby steps towards democracy and last three transitions of governments are remarkable. We have lost 70,000 lives fighting with terrorists.