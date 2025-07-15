Tesla enters India with its $70,000 Model Y

Media personnel take pictures and videos of the TESLA Model Y car at India's first Tesla showroom in Mumbai, India, July 15, 2025. — Reuters

The world's richest man, Elon Musk's electric vehicle powerhouse Tesla, officially opened its first showroom in India on Tuesday, finally entering the world's most populous country.



The move comes as the company seeks to tap into new customer bases amidst a slowdown in sales across traditional markets like the United States and Europe.

The store welcomed select visitors after its inauguration by Maharashtra state's chief minister Devendra Fadnavis.

While the showroom is set to open its doors to the general public on Wednesday, eager onlookers and Tesla enthusiasts braved Mumbai's heavy monsoon rains to catch an early glimpse of the vehicles on display.

The company — which is targeting a niche but quickly growing electric vehicle market in India — said that it was currently offering its Model Y car in India and would look to start rolling out deliveries of a cheaper variant later this quarter.

"This is the first launch of Tesla in India. It marks a huge milestone for Tesla globally," said Isabel Fan, the company's senior regional director, adding that charging stations would be set up in Mumbai and the capital, New Delhi, shortly.

Tesla has for years signalled its interest in India but held back due to the country's steep tariffs on electric vehicles.

People are seen outside the Tesla showroom ahead of its opening in Mumbai, India, July 15, 2025. — Reuters

Musk, who once described India as having "more promise than any large country", has also criticised its import duties, calling them among the "highest in the world".

New Delhi has offered to cut import taxes on electric vehicles for global automakers only if they commit to investing hundreds of millions of dollars and make cars locally.

Tesla has yet to announce plans to set up a plant in India.

India's growing EV industry

For now, local media reports say, the company will likely sell cars imported from China.

As a result, its Model Y variants start from an on-road price of around $70,000 in India, according to its website, far higher than a US price of $37,490 after a $7,500 federal tax credit.

Tesla's India debut comes at a critical time for the company, which is seeing demand wane for its cars in countries around the world.

The recent slump in Tesla's sales partly reflects the highly competitive nature of the EV market, which the company once dominated but now also features BYD and other low-cost Chinese players.

While Tesla is looking to tap the world's third-biggest car market, experts say it is unlikely to see huge volumes in the short term due to the nascent nature of India's EV industry and the hefty price tag of its vehicles.

India's EV market is fast-growing but remains small, with automakers reporting sales of around 100,000 vehicles in 2024 or less than three per cent of total car sales.

Soumen Mandal, a senior analyst at Counterpoint, said the high price tag will likely place it out of the price range of most Indian customers and see it compete against offerings from luxury carmakers instead.

"We don't expect Tesla to play the volume game right away given the price tag," Mandal told AFP. "We project 500-700 units sold in initial months and then that to taper off to 200-300 (per month)."

India is currently negotiating a trade deal with the United States, including a potential reduction in tariffs on automobiles.

In February, Musk held a one-on-one meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Washington.