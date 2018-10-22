Koepka becomes No 1 after CJ Cup win

JEJU, South Korea: Triple major champion Brooks Koepka will overtake Dustin Johnson and Justin Rose to become world number one for the first time after winning the CJ Cup on Sunday by four strokes.

“It’s a dream come true,” said Koepka after completing a final round of eight-under par 64 at the US PGA Tour event in South Korea, highlighted by a chip-in for birdie on the 16th, to finish 21 under par.

“I don’t think I ever thought in my wildest dreams I’d be the best golfer in the world,” he added.

“It’s amazing to go world number one with a win. I always wanted to earn my way to number one.”

The 2018 US PGA Tour Player of the Year, Koepka carded a total of 267 to capture first prize in the $9.5 million tournament and hold off fellow American Gary Woodland, who poured in 11 birdies as he charged to a final-round 63 for a 271 aggregate.