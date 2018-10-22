Steps being taken to resolve public issues: minister

LAHORE: Punjab senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan has said to implement government’s policies and provide immediate relief to the masses, officers should go in the field and take action on the spot.

Speaking at a weekly sitting at public secretariat, the minister said due to incapability of the last government and toothless system of local bodies, people’s problems have increased manifolds and steps are being taken to resolve these issues. He added civic facilities will be provided to every citizen and no negligence in this regard would be tolerated.

The senior minister issued on the spot orders on different complaints and directed the departments concerned to take appropriate action for providing relief. He on phone directed the Health secretary to make 130-bed Mian Mir Hospital fully functional and provide maximum medical facilities to the public within one month. He announced installing water filtration plants and free dispensaries in different union councils from his own pocket. He said genuine problems of any person will be solved at the earliest and he would himself monitor the performance of this public secretariat. He took serious notice of missing facilities in different areas while people apprised him about the land required for graveyards, improper sewerage, water supply issues and other problems.