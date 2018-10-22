Rule of law, transparency prime objective: CM

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar met the people who came to see him from different cities in CM’s office on Sunday.

According to a handout, the CM sat on ground with people in traditional Balochi way and listened to their problems and issued orders for their solution on the spot. Despite public holiday, the CM met the visitors and kept on performing official responsibilities. While talking to the people, the CM said vision of PM Imran Khan is assurance of peaceful, prosperous and developed Pakistan and Punjab will take the lead in his New Pakistan. We all have to play our part in the construction of New Pakistan. It is prime objective of the government to establish rule of law and transparency in every walk of life. Punjab is heading forward speedily on 100 days plan of the prime minister. In order to bring real change, reforms are being introduced in education, health, tourism and other sectors, the CM said.

The aim of the PTI government is to fulfill the promise of change by raising the living standard of common man and we are working hard to move forward the projects of public welfare keeping in view our national interests. People will soon feel positive change in New Pakistan. We have to utilise all energies to make Pakistan developed and prosperous, he added.

policies: Punjab Chief Sectary Yousaf Naseem Khokhar called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Sunday. Issues related to administrative matters, good governance, transparency and promotion of simplicity were discussed in the meeting.

Talking on the occasion, the CM said the government was acting on good governance, transparency and cost-effective policies.

No action will be taken against merit. In order to provide relief to citizens, it is necessary that their complaints must be addressed instantly so departments concerned should remain vigilant in this regard. Our only aim is to serve the public and eradicate corruption and nepotism. Impartial administration plays a proactive role to perform official tasks and better governance for which it has to work in professional manner. Every action should be done in line with discipline in Punjab and he is of the mind of passing on powers to lowest level, the CM said and added he had made his ministers fully independent and they are free to take any decision regarding their departments. With powers come the responsibility and it is necessary to fulfill the call of justice in every matter, he said.