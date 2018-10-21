Sun October 21, 2018
Islamabad

HAS
Humayun Aziz Sandeela
October 21, 2018

Anglo Arabic school contributes to dam fund

Rawalpindi : Anglo Arabic Higher Secondary School and College presented a donation cheque to Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on the behalf of the school’s faculty, staff members and students for the Prime Minister and Chief Justice of Pakistan’s fund for Diamer, Bhasha and Mohmand dams.

Anglo Arabic College and School, Old Boys Association President Abdul Waheed Malik, General Secretary Mohammad Nisar Malik, Principal Prof Naseem Ejaz, teachers and large number of students welcomed the federal minister to the school at a specially arranged ceremony and presented him the cheque.

The federal minister greatly appreciated efforts of the students.

Speaking on the occasion, Sheikh Rashif Ahmed said that construction of new dams was critical for Pakistan’s survival, and everybody should put in their efforts for the purpose.

Appreciating the consensus on the issue of water shortage, Abdul Waheed Malik said, “Such financial contributions should serve as a motivating factor for a much broader approach.” He said that it was also necessary to raise public awareness on water conservation and partisan considerations should not hamper the national effort.

In the end Abdul Waheed Malik thanked the federal minister and other guests for attending the ceremony.

