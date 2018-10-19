Mahathir accepts Imran’s invitation to visit Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Malaysian Prime Minister Dr Mahathir Mohammad on Thursday accepted Prime Minister Imran Khan’s invitation to visit Pakistan.

The premier telephoned his Malaysian counterpart this morning and invited him to visit Pakistan. Dr Mahathir accepted the invitation and also extended an invitation to PM Imran for an early visit to Malaysia.

During the phone call, PM Imran called for collaboration between Pakistan and Malaysia at an operational level, so both countries can benefit from each other’s expertise.

The premier further underscored close and cordial relations between the two countries and highlighted the need of high-level bilateral exchanges.

PM Imran conveyed the immense respect of the people and government of Pakistan for Dr Mahathir as a statesman and global leader and extended his heartfelt felicitations to the Malaysian prime minister on victory of Pakatan Harapan in the general election. He also appreciated Mahathir’s vision for Malaysia’s steady economic progress.

Mahathir reciprocated PM Imran’s sentiments and congratulated him on PTI’s victory in the 2018 general election.