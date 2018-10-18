Only politicians face accountability: Khursheed

ISLAMABAD: Senior PPP leader Syed Khursheed Shah said on Wednesday that the politicians are always under the imminent danger of falling sword of accountability as the dictators go scot-free.

He the PPP always believes in the supremacy of Parliament as Parliament is the mother of all institutions. “It is only Parliament that could resolve the problems of the country,” he said.

Syed Khursheed Shah said there was a need to make such law for the accountability which is applicable to all and there should be no discrimination with anyone.

Earlier while speaking in the National Assembly, Khursheed Shah questioned statement of the law minister that NAB Ordinance bars constitution of any House Committee. He said in recent past a parliamentary committee has been formed to probe alleged rigging in general elections despite the fact that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had issued notifications regarding success of candidates.

He said the parliamentarians should show respect to one another advising them not to become followers of any other power. Khursheed Shah said that the democratic process was facing threats following arrest of the opposition leader and other measures being taken by the PTI government. “I come to this House eight times, became minister thrice and also acted as the opposition leader. I should be told where and when corruption was committed,” he said.

Criticising policies of the incumbent government, he said the economy was at verge of disaster as Foreign Exchange Reserves and stock market was going down while dollar had also witnessed record increase against rupee.