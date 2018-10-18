NHA auctions 77 vehicles for Rs83.2m

ISLAMABAD: On the directive of State Minister for Communications Murad Saeed, NHA has auctioned 77 vehicles amounting to more than Rs83.2 million. In National Highway Authority (NHA) office, Peshawar, 15 vehicles were auctioned at a cost of Rs20.3 million. While 62 vehicles at National Highway Authority head-office Islamabad, were auctioned at total cost of more than Rs62.9 million, which is 47pc more than their reserved price. NHA is bringing 219 vehicles to auction which include 42 luxury vehicles. NHA is bringing forward its anti-encroachments drive to clear its Right of Way throughout the country and todate 130 Kanal land has been recaptured by the NHA.