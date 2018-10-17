Court extends Shahbaz’s physical remand by 14 days

LAHORE: An accountability court on Tuesday extended by 14 days the physical remand of National Assembly Opposition Leader Shahbaz Sharif in the Ashiana-i-Iqbal housing scam.

The court also granted two days transit remand of Shahbaz Sharif for his attendance in the National Assembly on October 17 (today).

NAB officials produced Shahbaz before Accountability Court Judge Najamul Hassan amid tight security as heavy contingents of law enforcement agencies had cordoned off the premises. He was brought to the court from the NAB Lahore office in an armoured vehicle escorted by the police.

Shahbaz is in NAB custody since October 5. His sons, Hamza Shahbaz and Salman Shahbaz, were also present during the hearing. Shahbaz, who was looking apparently confidant, brought his own record files in the court room. As the proceedings commenced, he started quoting from his files, rejecting his involvement in the Ashiana scam. However, the judge stopped Shahbaz and asked him to wait for his turn, saying that the court will hear NAB’s stance first.

The NAB prosecutor informed the court that during interrogations, accused Shahbaz Sharif was inquired about complainant who pointed to tendering of the Ashiana Iqbal project. The prosecutor said Shahbaz was adamant and was deliberately concealing the name of the person who made a verbal complaint to him. The prosecutor informed the court that the accused also did not reply as to why he accepted the complaint after grievance period. Shahbaz also failed to reply why he did not refer the matter to the PLDC board which was not only competent but also conversant with all relevant facts of the case. The prosecutor said Shahbaz was being interrogated and further investigations were under process. He argued that the accused was inquired as to why he kept on processing the complaint after having knowledge that the complainant bidder was not the genuine bidder and his documents were added in process after the due date. The accused failed to submit a plausible reply, the prosecutor added.

He informed the court that the accused was questioned as to why the letter for cancellation of contract was written on 15 March 2013 i.e before referring the matter to the Anti-corruption Department Punjab. Moreover, the accused was confronted with disclosures of Fawad Hassan who had divulged that Shahbaz directed him to call the management of the PLDC for discussing the award of contract.

On this query, the accused replied that he did not remember whether he passed such orders and he needed more time to examine the record and answer this question, the prosecutor added. On the other end, Amjad Parvez, counsel of Shahbaz Sharif, argued that the NAB is reiterating old allegations as the bureau had no evidence against his client. He said the NAB had alleged that his client had ordered cancellation of the contract, which was a false allegation.

Meanwhile, during the proceedings Shahbaz reiterated that whenever NAB had called him, he was present and fully cooperated with the investigation team. “I have answered all the questions asked by the bureau in his 10-day physical remand,” Shahbaz said and added he never misused his seat or did any corrupt practice.