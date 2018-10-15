Chitral MNA stages protest outside Lowari Tunnel

CHITRAL: The security personnel on Sunday allegedly misbehaved with Member National Assembly (MNA) Maulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali, prompting the elected representatives from Chitral to stage a sit-in outside the Lowari Tunnel.

“I was on the way to Islamabad to attend the National Assembly session. The security personnel stopped my vehicle near the Lowari Tunnel in Chitral side. They beat up my driver and misbehaved with me,” the MNA said through a message on social media.

The Member National Assembly and passengers from Chitral staged protest after the incident and blocked the road. However, the road was reopened after the official intervened, pledging to take action against the officials concerned.

“I will raise the issue at proper forums. The government must ensure hassle-free travel via Lowari Tunnel,” the Maulana said. The people of Chitral have been complaining about the rude attitude of the personnel manning the checkpost near the tunnel and demanding free access through Lowari Tunnel since long.