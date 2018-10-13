Sat October 13, 2018
Islamabad

OC
Our Correspondent
October 13, 2018

‘73 attacks killed 34 in Balochistan, KP in September’

Islamabad : Seventeen terrorist attacks --10 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and 7 in Balochistan—took place in Pakistan in September 2018, claiming 34 lives. No terrorist attack was reported from any other region of the country, reveals the monthly security review conducted by the Pakistan Institute if Peace Studies (PIPS).

Of the 34 killed in these attacks, 18 were personnel of security and law enforcement agencies (9 army soldiers and as many Levies), 7 civilians, and 9 militants, who were killed in retaliatory fire following some attacks.

Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, Jamaatul Ahrar and local Taliban groups were involved in reported 10 terrorist attacks from KP, which claimed 22 lives – compared to 6 in the month before – and injured 9 others.

In Balochistan, Baloch nationalist insurgents stepped up attacks in September 2018 after a month of relative relief. As many as 12 people lost their lives and as many others were injured in 7 reported attacks perpetrated by different Baloch insurgent groups, mainly the Baloch Liberation Army and Baloch Republican Army. Religiously inspired militants and violent sectarian groups launched no attacks in Balochistan in September.

About 59% of the total reported attacks in Pakistan in September targeted security forces and law enforcement personnel; most of the reported casualties also resulted from these attacks (71% of deaths and 81% of injuries in total terror attacks).

