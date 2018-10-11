Thu October 11, 2018
Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
October 11, 2018

Higher education top priority, says minister

LAHORE: Punjab Higher Education Minister Raja Yasir Humayun Sarfraz has said that the government has kept higher education on priority and all institutions of higher learning would be made the centre of excellence in research.

He was addressing the inaugural session of the three-day second international conference on “Information Management and Libraries (ICIML)” organised by Punjab University Department of Information Management at University Law College’s auditorium here on Wednesday.

Punjab Higher Education Commission Chairman Prof Dr Nizamuddin, PU Vice-Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad Akhter, DoIM Chairman Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood, Conference Chair Prof Dr Kanwal Amin, more than 400 delegates from USA, UK, Malaysia, Kenya, Kuwait, India, Iran and from various parts of Pakistan and a large number of students participated in the conference.

Addressing the conference, Raja Yasir Humayun said that due to the latest technological developments, the sources of getting information had changed. He said that the learning the art of getting access to appropriate information play role in becoming a good researcher. He said that there was a need to train our librarians as their role had become important for researchers in doing quality research. He said that the government would set up new institutions for the promotion of research in the province. Addressing the ceremony, PHEC Chairman Prof Dr Nizamuddin said that around 450 posts of librarians are lying vacant in Punjab. He said that the concept of libraries had changed now and the new concept of cybraries had developed. He said that we must have trained information officers in the libraries who could apprise researchers of the latest techniques in accessing data. He said that information management should be part of the curriculum in all subjects. He said that all information resources must be networked for the benefit of researchers.

Prof Niaz Ahmed said that the administration was committed to upgrade this department because of its growing importance. He said that PU administration was quality conscious and would provide quality professionals and services in this field. He called upon the delegates to prepare fruitful recommendations for the betterment of this subject. DoIM Chairman Dr Khalid Mahmood said that PU would contribute to the government in different projects in its own way. Mental Health: World Mental Health Day was observed on Wednesday across the world under the theme of “Young People and Mental Health in a Changing World”.

Syed Zulfiqar said, “Young people are facing a different mental disorder and they are expanding use of online technology, unemployment, humanitarian emergencies such as conflicts, natural disaster and epidemics. Punjab University Centre for Clinical Psychology (CCP) organised a one-day awareness campaign at the eve of “World Mental Health Day” here Wednesday. The purpose of this campaign was to highlight the importance of mental health educating the masses about the mental health problems and encourage them to seek help for these issues.

