Thu October 11, 2018
Call Nawaz so he could throw judges out of court, CJP to Talal
Free fall for rupee: Dollar soars by Rs9.37
Appointments in army: Lt Gen Asim Munir new DG ISI
Govt crosses SC red line in IGP transfer case
NAB raids Anwar Majeed's office in Karachi
FATF recommendations: Pakistan told to track transactions of $3,000 and above
PM Imran Khan launches Naya Pakistan Housing Program
Nawaz Sharif seeks removal of name from ECL
Faisal Raza Abidi arrested in contempt case
Google challenges Apple with new Pixel 3 phone

October 11, 2018

Chemical and microbiological contaminations

Nine brands of mineral water found unsafe for drinking

By Myra Imran

Islamabad: As per permissible limits of Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority (PSQCA), nine brands of bottled mineral water were found to be unsafe for drinking due to chemical and microbiological contaminations.

The poor quality of drinking water has forced a large cross-section of citizens to buy bottled water. As a consequence of this expanding market a mushroom growth of bottled water industry in the country is witnessed during the last few years.

However, many of the mineral/bottled water companies were found selling contaminated water. To monitor and improve the quality of bottled water, the Government of Pakistan through Ministry of Science and Technology has designated the task to Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources (PCRWR) for quarterly monitoring of bottled and mineral water brands and publicise the results.

According to the monitoring report for the quarter from July to September, 2018, 118 samples of mineral or bottled water brands were collected from Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Peshawar, Multan, Lahore, Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Tandojam, Quetta and Karachi. Comparison of analytical findings with permissible limits of PSQCA revealed that 9 brands including Pure Water, Plus Piyaas, 3 Star, Douro, Real Plus, Pure It, Elayn Plus, Crystal Maya and Aqua Saad)were found to be unsafe for drinking due to chemical and microbiological contaminations. Out of those unsafe brands, one brand (Plus Piyaas) has comparatively high levels of Arsenic i.e. 15 ppb exceeding than PSQCA bottled water standard for arsenic of 10 ppb. The excessive level of arsenic can cause various types of skin diseases, diabetes, kidney

diseases, hypertension, heart diseases birth defects, black foot diseases and multiple types of cancers etc.

Three brands including Elayn Plus, Crystal Maya and Aqua Saad were found to be unsafe due to microbiological contamination which may cause Cholera, Diarrhea, Dysentery, Hepatitis, Typhoid etc. Whereas four brands i.e. Pure Water, 3 Star, Douro and Real Plus were found unsafe due to the presence of higher levels of Sodium ranging from 60-115 ppm and one brand (Pure It) was found unsafe due to the presence of higher levels of Fluoride i.e. 1.8 ppm. The PSQCA bottled water quality standard for sodium is 50 ppm and for fluoride is 0.7 ppm.

One dead as monstrous Hurricane Michael tears into Florida
Millions transferred to model Ayyan Ali via fake account
Mehwish Hayat lends vocals to song in upcoming web series

Match fixing, the curse of planet football

Indian employers under pressure to respond to surge in #MeToo allegations
Tanushree motivated me to share my story: Vinta Nanda on harassment by Alok Nath

Tanushree Dutta to record statement in harassment case against Nana Patekar

Mehwish Hayat lends vocals to song in upcoming web series