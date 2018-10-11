Fear in the city

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Last month, residents of Karachi were troubled by the shocking news relating to the sudden spike in kidnapping cases. Parents are now afraid to send their children to school. It seems that no area is secure for children.
The prime minister should personally look into the matter. Those who are involved in such heinous crimes should be brought to book.
Shehroze Ahmed
Karachi
