Four-kanal LDA land retrieved

LAHORE: The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) retrieved four kanals of commercial land worth millions of rupees here on Monday.

The retrieved land was situated at Shan Bhatti Road in K Block Johar Town. The LDA staff demolished unlawfully constructed shops and other structures that had been built on around 13 commercial plots, 12 measuring four-marla each and one measuring eight-marla, besides the land reserved for parking, situated in Block K of Johar Town and got possession of this land.

LDA Director General Amna Imran Khan visited the site to monitor the ongoing operation. Talking to the media on the occasion, she said a country-wide crackdown against land mafia had been launched on the directions of the prime minister, which would continue till achieving the set objectives. She said the Punjab government was following a policy of zero tolerance for land grabbers. Retrieving state land from illegal occupants is the top priority of the government, she said, adding by launching crackdown on land grabbers, writ of the government is being restored.