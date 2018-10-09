PARC inks agreement with EFU Life

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Agricultural Research Council (PARC) has entered an agreement with the EFU Life Assurance Ltd under for the provision of problem free, prompt and competent insurance services for its employees, a statement said on Monday.

The statement said the services would be based on terms and conditions stipulated in this memorandum of understanding (MoU) and the Master Group life Insurance Policy to be issued by the EFU Life. As per conditions, this agreement will be for one year from 1st July, 2018 to 30th June, 2019 and can be renewed with mutual consent on year to year basis, the statement said.

It added that the EFU Life would not disclose personal data of the PARC employees to anyone other than to a party specifically authorized by PARC in writing, whereas the assurance cover will start after the employee meets the eligibility criteria as prescribed by EFU Life.