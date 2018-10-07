Sun October 07, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Burden of fairness

Burden of fairness
NAB’s Ashiana scam is really scandalous

NAB’s Ashiana scam is really scandalous
Inside story of Mehmoodur Rasheed son's case

Inside story of Mehmoodur Rasheed son's case
Court approves NAB's plea, sends Shehbaz Sharif on 10-day physical remand

Court approves NAB's plea, sends Shehbaz Sharif on 10-day physical remand
Opposition leader nabbed for corruption: And it is Shahbaz’s turn now

Opposition leader nabbed for corruption: And it is Shahbaz’s turn now
Benazir Bhutto's presence still firm at Oxford among five Pakistani PMs who studied there

Benazir Bhutto's presence still firm at Oxford among five Pakistani PMs who studied there
Shahbaz’s arrest not only unfortunate but also ridiculous: Nawaz

Shahbaz’s arrest not only unfortunate but also ridiculous: Nawaz
US actively considering waivers on Iran oil sanctions

US actively considering waivers on Iran oil sanctions
On the beaten track

On the beaten track
Details of 10,000 Dubai, UK properties received

Details of 10,000 Dubai, UK properties received

National

OC
Our Correspondent
October 7, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Sherpao links peace to stability in Afghanistan

PESHAWAR: Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) head Aftab Sherpao said on Saturday that peace in Pakistan was linked to stability in Afghanistan.

Addressing a conference at Watan Kor about the pre and post-election scenario, he said that government-to-government, establishment-to-establishment and people-to-people contacts should be strengthened with Afghanistan.

A large number of intellectuals, columnists, journalists and academicians were present on the occasion.

Aftab Sherpao feared that on both sides of the border the voice of the moderate Pakhtuns was being silenced under a conspiracy. He said that peace was a prerequisite for development therefore concerted efforts should be made to restore peace and stability to the region.

About the merger of the Fata with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he said that majority of the people were in its favour, but the forces of the status quo had reservations over the development.

“Now steps should be taken to come up to the expectations of the pro-merger people and address the reservations of the anti-merger elements,” he stressed.

The QWP leader said the federation cannot be strengthened without making the provinces stronger. He underlined the need for a new social contract to consolidate the federation and give rights to the federating units. “The provinces should be given control over their resources,” he stressed.

He said no effort would be spared to address the issues facing the Pakhtuns, who were disappointed under the prevailing circumstances. He vowed to resist the efforts to diminish the role of the smaller provinces.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Lahore Qalandars lift Abu Dhabi T20 title

Lahore Qalandars lift Abu Dhabi T20 title
Will Smith wants to do a film with Aishwarya Rai

Will Smith wants to do a film with Aishwarya Rai
Pakistan look to dominate new-look Australia

Pakistan look to dominate new-look Australia
Sonam Kapoor takes a break from Twitter

Sonam Kapoor takes a break from Twitter

Photos & Videos

Shadab Khan has his birthday cake smashed in his face

Shadab Khan has his birthday cake smashed in his face
Sonam Kapoor takes a break from Twitter

Sonam Kapoor takes a break from Twitter

Shilpa Shetty unveils the reason behind her Bollywood hiatus

Shilpa Shetty unveils the reason behind her Bollywood hiatus

PML-N delegation calls for NA session over Shehbaz Sharif's custody

PML-N delegation calls for NA session over Shehbaz Sharif's custody