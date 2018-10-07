Sherpao links peace to stability in Afghanistan

PESHAWAR: Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) head Aftab Sherpao said on Saturday that peace in Pakistan was linked to stability in Afghanistan.

Addressing a conference at Watan Kor about the pre and post-election scenario, he said that government-to-government, establishment-to-establishment and people-to-people contacts should be strengthened with Afghanistan.

A large number of intellectuals, columnists, journalists and academicians were present on the occasion.

Aftab Sherpao feared that on both sides of the border the voice of the moderate Pakhtuns was being silenced under a conspiracy. He said that peace was a prerequisite for development therefore concerted efforts should be made to restore peace and stability to the region.

About the merger of the Fata with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he said that majority of the people were in its favour, but the forces of the status quo had reservations over the development.

“Now steps should be taken to come up to the expectations of the pro-merger people and address the reservations of the anti-merger elements,” he stressed.

The QWP leader said the federation cannot be strengthened without making the provinces stronger. He underlined the need for a new social contract to consolidate the federation and give rights to the federating units. “The provinces should be given control over their resources,” he stressed.

He said no effort would be spared to address the issues facing the Pakhtuns, who were disappointed under the prevailing circumstances. He vowed to resist the efforts to diminish the role of the smaller provinces.