Fri October 05, 2018
Our Correspondent
October 5, 2018

Horse trading: Sindh PPP MPA Taimur Talpur appears in ECP

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Thursday held hearing in a suo motu case of alleged horse trading in the Senate election.

Member of Sindh Assembly Nawab Taimur Talpur appeared before the Election Commission here along with his lawyer, who was directed by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Justice (R) Sardar Muhammad Raza to submit reply to the show cause notice in writing.

The PPP MPA Taimur Talpur had created ripples on political scene, when he claimed on the floor of the provincial legislature recently that an MPA had sold his vote to the PPP in the Senate election was sitting in the House at that time.

Taking notice of the statement, the Election Commission sent him a show-cause notice, directing him to appear before the forum with evidence.

During the course of hearing, a video clip of his speech, which he made in the Sindh Assembly recently, was also shown to the Election Commission bench.

The chief election commissioner told Tamiur that there had been a lot of talk since long about horse-trading in Senate election and they had summoned him to substantiate his claim with evidence.

