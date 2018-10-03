Durrani named opposition leader in KP Assembly

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: Member Provincial Assembly Akram Khan Durrani has been notified as the leader of the opposition in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly. He will be entitled to all the facilities provided under Section 3A of the Provincial Assembly of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, (Salaries and Allowances of Members)Act, 1974, said an official communique.
PESHAWAR: Member Provincial Assembly Akram Khan Durrani has been notified as the leader of the opposition in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly. He will be entitled to all the facilities provided under Section 3A of the Provincial Assembly of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, (Salaries and Allowances of Members)Act, 1974, said an official communique.
Comments