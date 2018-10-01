Mon October 01, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
October 1, 2018

Parties agree to present budget in Mansehra council

MANSEHRA: Activists from different political parties have agreed to present the current financial year’s budget in the district council for formal approval on October 2.

“All political parties have agreed to present Rs9.21 billion budget in council and we are going to present it in the council on October 2,” District Nazim Sardar Saeed Ghulam told reporters here on Sunday.

He said the budget couldn’t be approved following differences between opposition and treasury benches last month. “Though the committee constituted by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa finance department following consultations with the members of the district council dispatched it to department concerned for approval, it is being delayed and now we decided to again present it in the council and approve it with majority,” said Saeed Ghulam.

He said that because of delay in approval of current financial year’s budget, the development schemes and financial affairs of the devolved department were being affected adversely. The opposition leader of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf in the council, Shahid Rafique, said that all the political parties including PTI, PPP, JI, and JUI-F agreed to pass the budget in the larger public interest. “The district nazim will present the budget in council on Tuesday and it will be approved following a debate on Friday,” said Rafique.

