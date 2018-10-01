Mon October 01, 2018
Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
October 1, 2018

PFA destroys 700,000 rotten eggs

LAHORE: Around 700,000 rotten eggs worth million of rupees have been disposed of by the Punjab Food Authority here on Sunday.

PFA DG himself supervised the operation, which was carried out at Solid Waste Dumping Site, Lakhodair, Lahore. On the occasion, Captain (R) Muhammad Usman said that rotten eggs were brought at the (dumping site) after seizing from Burewala and Chichawatni during different raids. He said that putrid eggs were collected from various hatcheries and cold stores on cheap rates and to be supplied to different biscuit manufacturers and bakeries for manufacturing bakery items after getting powder from those eggs. In a query, he said that the purpose of discarding substandard quality food at dumping site is to conserve the environment and make it eco-friendly for which PFA is carefully following the environmental protection principles.

“The food safety teams and vigilance cell of PFA are fully active in Punjab against the food adulteration mafia and taking strict action against them as per law. I’m personally monitoring the activities of operational teams against food business operators, he said and added that food adulteration mafia cannot save themselves from the eye of PFA,” Usman mentioned. The DG said that the key objective and mission of PFA is to ensure the provision of quality food in Punjab and to make Punjab’s food adulteration free as per the vision of government. In a separate raid, PFA conducted a special raid and caught 20,000 litre tainted milk in Pakpattan the other day. The sting operation was led by PFA DG Muhammad Usman. While the provincial food regulatory body in collaboration with local police have also arrested the owner of the factory named Mazhar Iqbal and registered a case against him in the respective police station.

Captain (R) Muhammad Usman informed that raid was conducted against the factory of fake milk on the tip-off of PFA’s vigilance cell after one week sting operations. He said that milk was being produced by adding the contamination of powder, cooking oil, chemicals, surf and other adulterated material. He said that chemically contained milk is injurious to health especially for children. PFA is taking all necessary steps to curb the adulteration mafia. He added that PFA will make Punjab’s land narrow for adulteration mafia and those food business operators who are producing substandard and harmful food.

quack centres sealed: Punjab Healthcare Commission has sealed 132 businesses of quacks in different cities during the last week. According to a press release issued here Sunday, the PHC teams had taken action against quacks in 12 cities, including Lahore, along with the police and district authorities. The teams had visited 710 treatment centres, and closed down 132 quackery outlets. As per the census data, 240 quackery outlets had been replaced with other businesses. In Attock, 23 centres, Faisalabad 19, Kasur 18, Bhakkar 16, Khanewal 15 and 12 were sealed in Bahawalpur.

