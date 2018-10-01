Mon October 01, 2018
Newspost

October 1, 2018

Do no harm

In one of the country’s biggest hospitals, the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (Pims), a person with no medical qualifications was working as a doctor. Although the impersonator was handed to the police, two of his accomplices have been suspended from training for only six months. Both accomplices are postgraduate doctors at PIMS. These real doctors were the masterminds behind this act of deception. They did not only shy away from their official responsibilities, but they also allowed a conman to enter the hospital’s premises.

This put the lives of patients who put blind trust in the hands of health care providers in danger. Does a mere six-month suspension from training do justice to the crime committed deliberately? The authorities concerned should take serious steps to ensure that such action is not repeated in the future. The wrongdoers should be brought to book.

Syeda Mehreen Gilani

Islamabad

