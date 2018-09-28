KP lawyers boycott courts

PESHAWAR: The lawyers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday boycotted courts to protest police violence against their colleagues in Quetta.

The lawyers observed the strike on the call of Pakistan Bar Council and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bar Council.

Syed Abdul Fayaz, President, PHC Bar Association and Wakeel Zaman, President Peshawar Bar Association, condemned the incident and demanded action against the police and district administration.