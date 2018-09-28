QUAID-I-AZAM TROPHY: Islamabad suffer another defeat

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad suffered another big defeat in the ongoing Quaid-i-Azam Trophy, this time at the hands of National Bank at the Diamond Club Ground on Thursday.

NBP won by an innings and 162 runs inside three days to add to Islamabad’s miseries in the tournament. In a recent match, Islamabad also suffered a heavy defeat against SNGPL.

Resuming at the overnight score of 48-3, Islamabad were bowled out for 125 in their second innings. Faizan Riaz (30) was their top-scorer. Mir Hamza (4-45) and Atif Jabbar (4-26) ran through the hosts’ second innings in just 33.2 overs.

Islamabad managed 167 in the first innings and NBP replied with 454.

Scores in brief: At Diamond Club Ground, Islamabad: Islamabad 167 all out in 49.5 overs (Arsal Shaikh 34 not out, Ali Salman 27; Hammad Azam 4-24, Mir Hamza 3-51, Atif Jabbar 2-42) and 125 in 33.2 overs (Faizan Riaz 30; Atif Jabbar 4-26, Mir Hamza 4-45). NBP 454 all out in 101.4 overs (Hammad Azam 157, Kamran Ghulam 111; Muhammad Nadeem 4-121, Hazrat Shah 2-100). Result: NBP won by an innings and 162 runs.

At Pindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi: Rawalpindi 110 all out in 32.3 overs (Muhammad Asif 5-43, Ehsan Adil 4-26) and 227 all out in 83.1 overs (Usman Saeed 75 not out, Naved Malik 60, Sarmad Hameed 33; Ehsan Adil 5-74, Muhammad Asif 2-28, Hussain Shah 2-63). Wapda 127 all out in 45.5 overs (Ayyaz Tasawar 51; Saad Altaf 5-35, Syed Touseeq Shah 2-39) and 211-3 in 58.4 overs (Salman butt 96, Adnan Raees 42, Ali Shan 37 not out; Asad Raza 1-57, Saad Altaf 1-65). Result: Wapda won by 7 wickets.

At LCCA Ground, Lahore: Lahore Whites 182 all out in 100.1 overs (Afaq Shahid 51, Ali Zaryab 44, Imran Dogar 40; Yasir Ali 5-23, Sameen Gul 2-20, Ali Shafiq 2-63) and 177 all out in 92.3 overs (Ali Rafique 60; Sameen Gul 4-31, Yasir Ali 2-24, Saeed Anwar Jr. 2-31, Nauman Ali 2-49). KRL 166 all out in 66.5 overs (Gulraiz Sadaf 58, Jaahid Ali 26; Muhammad Irfan 5-47, Waqas Ahmed 4-46) and 4-0 in 2.2 overs.

At Iqbal Cricket Stadium, Faisalabad: Peshawar 176 all out in 48.2 overs (Israrullah 42, Sajid Khan 34, Gohar Ali 28, Muhammad Idrees 24; Bilawal Bhatti 6-38, Asad Ali 2-26) and 191 all out in 39.2 overs (Sajid Khan 54, Ubaid Ibrahim 38, Israrullah 25, Gohar Ali 20; Muhammad Hafeez 3-41, Aziz Ullah 2-31, Asad Ali 2-34, Bilawal Bhatti 2-64). SNGPL 456-6 in 123 overs (Muhammad Hafeez 213, Imran Butt 47, Adnan Akmal 88 not out, Khurram Shahzad 37; Taj Wali 2-99). Result: SNGPL won by an innings & 105 runs.

At Abbottabad Cricket Stadium: Fata 437 all out in 97.2 overs (Asif Afridi 112, Afaq Raheem 76, Muhammad Talha 68, Asad Afridi 52, Samiullah Jr. 41; Khurram Shahzad 6-162, Ammad Butt 2-79, Umer Gul 2-82) and 78-1 in 28 overs (Muhammad Naeem 37). HBL 356 all out in 113 overs (Muhammad Waqas 70, Zohaib Khan 73, Salman Afridi 48; Muhammad Talha 4-85, Naseer Akram 2-45, Asif Afridi 2-70).

At UBL Sports Complex Ground No 1, Karachi: PTV 154 all out in 59.4 overs (Adnan Mahmood 62, Hasan Mohsin 59; Waqar Anwar 6-43, Anwar Ali 2-15) and 120 all out in 46.2 overs (Umair Khan 32, Muhammad Waqas 23; Israr Ahmed Khan 6-30, Adeel Malik 2-25). Karachi Whites 223 all out in 85.3 overs (Khurram Manzoor 89, Babar Agha 31; Muhammad Irfan Jr. 5-77, Raza Hasan 3-46) and 52-3 in 20 overs (Mirza Asad Baig 17, Babar Agha 14 not out; Azharullah 3-24). Result: Karachi Whites won by 7 wickets.

At Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan: ZTBL 223 all out in 89.4 overs (Waqar Salim 43, Anas Mustafa 40, Shahrukh Ali 36 not out; Muhammad Ali Khan 3-46, Ali Usman 3-48, Sajjad Hussain 3-69) and 68-3 in 20.1 overs (Waqas Salim 26). Multan 486-9 declared in 154 overs (Imran Rafiq 148, Khalilullah 96, Ali Usman 89, Usman Liaqat 61; Imran Khan 3-56, Haider Ali 3-113, Usman Ashraf 2-76).

At Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore: SSGCL 360 all out in 94.2 overs (Fawad Alam 153, Umer Amin 109, Asif Zakir 44; Aizaz Cheema 5-45). Lahore Blues 148 all out in 34 overs (M Zubair Malik 33, Irfan Haider 26; Ziaul Haq 4-37, Muhammad Irfan Jr. 3-33, Kashif Bhatti 2-39) and after follow-on 127 all out in 40.2 overs (Saad Nasim 46, M Zubair Malik 31; Kashif Bhatti 6-59, Zia-ul-Haq 3-34). Result: SSGCL won by an innings & 85 runs.