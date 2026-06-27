Ellen DeGeneres faces new backlash after winning battle over English estate

Ellen DeGeneres scores permit victory amid ongoing feud with locals

Despite opposition from local residents, Ellen DeGeneres reportedly received approval to build horse stables at their multimillion-dollar countryside estate in England.

According to Radar Online, DeGeneres and wife Portia de Rossi have been granted permission to construct all-weather stables on their property. "Ellen has this attitude that the rules don't apply to her," an insider told the outlet.

Advertisement

This comes after neighbours objected to the plans, citing the site's proximity to historic Roman remains, including an ancient road, bridge and villa.

However, under the reported conditions, construction cannot begin without an archaeologist overseeing the work, while the stables may only be used by occupants of the property.

It is pertinent to mention that Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi faced scrutiny over alleged planning issues after purchasing the estate in 2024. Residents have reportedly become frustrated with the couple, alleging they have clashed with local planning regulations since moving to the area.

An insider claimed, "most folks here would like nothing more than to see them move out."

"A lot of people in England can trace their family tree back over a thousand years and they don't take kindly to outsiders coming in and disturbing the peace," they added.

However, neither DeGeneres nor de Rossi has publicly responded to the latest claims.