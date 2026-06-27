Why Marijuana is suddenly sending thousands of dogs to hospitals in US?

An alarming number of dogs are arriving at emergency wards due to illness.

But what is the cause of it?

Advertisement

They are somehow getting their paws on marijuana.

Strange, yes, but that is what CBS reported: poisoning by cannabis in dogs has surged dramatically.

To put this in numbers, the figure is staggering over 6,800 a year, as marijuana is legal in several locations.

Now, ahead of Fourth of July celebrations, veterinarians warn the numbers could climb.

Unfortunately, a couple learned this the hard way.

Tommy Egan and Julie Kane have gone out on a walk with their beloved dog, Fin.

The 6-year-old Cavapoo collapsed.

"When I put him on the ground, he just immediately went splat," he said.

"And, yeah, so it was a really scary situation," the dog owner shared.

A doctor at an emergency vet instantly spotted telltale signs of exposure due to marijuana in Fin

"They look as if they're almost drunk in their gait," veterinarian Jennifer Graham said.

"The other classic sign we typically see is urinary incontinence," she said as the dog was brought to Main Line Urgent Vet in Ardmore.

As Fin regained health, doctors warned dog owners to remain vigilant in keeping marijuana products away from their beloved pets.