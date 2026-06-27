'The Bear' ends with heartbreaking tribute to Rob Reiner

The Bear series finale has paid a touching tribute to the late filmmaker Rob Reiner.

Reiner appeared in three episodes of the show’s fourth season. He played the role of restaurant consultant Albert Schnurr, who worked closely with Ebraheim, played by Edwin Lee Gibson as the restaurant explored expanding its business.

Advertisement

Now, as the series closed its run, it honoured the guest star through a subtle reference to one of his beloved films, The Princess Bride.

Spoiler Alert: In the finale episode, titled The Original Beef of Chicagoland, Ebra calls Albert to discuss plans for franchising the restaurant. After Albert promises to send the important documents, Ebra ends the conversation with "As you wish."

It is pertinent to mention that this line is a direct callback to Reiner's 1987 cult classic The Princess Bride in which Westly repeatedly tells Princess Buttercup "As you wish" as a declaration of his love.

Rob Reiner and his wife Michele Singer Reiner passed away in December 2025. The couple was found deceased at their home in Brentwood, Los Angeles. The cause of death is said to be homicides resulting from multiple sharp force injuries. Notably, their son Nick Reiner, was arrested the same day. He faces two counts of first-degree murder.

Before his passing, the celebrated director and actor completed his role in The Bear.