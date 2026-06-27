Why Elon Musk lost his trillionaire status after a massive tech sell-off: Key reasons explained

Elon Musk has reportedly lost his trillionaire status this week less than a fortnight after becoming the first person to attain the landmark milestone following SpaceX’s public debut, according to released data from Bloomberg.

The significant drop came after shares of SpaceX and Tesla fell during a broader tech sell-off.

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In light of the current situation, investors have become more concerned about the long-term sustainability of artificial intelligence earnings.

The 54-year-old remains the world’s richest person by a substantial difference. Official figures further clarified that the Space X CEO’s net worth is now valued at $946 billion, dropping from a recent peak of approximately $1.11 trillion.

The report further showed that Larry Page ranked second at $296 billion, accompanied by Sergey Brin at $ 275 billion, Jeff Bezos at $257 billion and Michael Dell at $223 billion.

Musk’s trillionaire status is highly vulnerable due to the extreme concentration of his wealth. Unlike conventional billionaires with a broad portfolio, his fortune is overwhelmingly tied to equity in just two companies.

According to market analysts, the post IPO volatility is standard for highly valued growth firms, though the sharp correction revealed a deeper rift between hype and reality.

In this connection, head of financial analysis at AI Bell, Danni Hewson said: “For a stock like Space X, a lot of decision making might have been emotional and based on the anticipation of huge leaps forward in space exploration and utilization, but investing should be something treated with clear eyes..”

It is pertinent to mention here that Musk owns approximately 42% of the company, and his combined holdings firm and Tesla pushed his total net worth more than the $1 trillion mark.

Nonetheless, Space X shares fell more than 30% from their June peak during the downturn.