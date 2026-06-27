Kylie Jenner hit with third lawsuit by former employee

Kylie Jenner is facing a new lawsuit after a former chef claimed she suffered a miscarriage due to pregnancy mistreatment.

Court documents filed in Los Angeles Superior Court say the unnamed woman claims she was hired in November 2024 while she was three months pregnant, People reported.

Advertisement

It has been claimed that the expecting woman suffered a medical emergency just weeks after starting the job.

The suit claims that the supervisors knew she had a high-risk pregnancy but still expected her to work long hours and complete physically demanding tasks.

The woman alleges she was asked to carry heavy food across a street and uphill before becoming short of breath and needing help from security. She also claims she was later scolded for upsetting Jenner.

The chef further alleged that on February 1, 2025, she worked at one of Jenner's children's birthday parties without enough support. She said the heavy workload left her exhausted and emotionally overwhelmed.

The next morning, she experienced heavy bleeding and went to hospital, where she was told she had lost her unborn baby.

After informing her supervisors, the woman claims she was wrongly blamed for leaving the kitchen untidy after the event.

The lawsuit also states she was later hospitalised again after suffering severe bleeding.

She alleges she was eventually removed from her assignment at Jenner's home before her employment ended on March 31, 2025.

The lawsuit names management company Tri Star as a co-defendant and includes claims of pregnancy discrimination, harassment, retaliation, failure to provide reasonable accommodations, and wage violations.

The former chef is seeking compensation for lost wages, employment benefits and emotional distress. Jenner has not publicly responded to the lawsuit.