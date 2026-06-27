iPhone 18 rumors: Everything you need to know

The iPhone 18 lineup is shaping up to be Apple's most complicated in years, with a significant departure from the company's traditional all-in-one autumn launch.

Several leaks surfacing tech markets suggest that Apple will be releasing the new iPhone 18 in two batches, in fall 2026 and spring 2027. The Pro and Pro Max versions are scheduled to hit the stores in September, along with the much-awaited iPhone Fold or iPhone Ultra foldable version priced at over $2,000.

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The standard versions of the iPhone 18, iPhone 18E, and the iPhone Air will be released in the spring of 2027.

Apple 18 display and camera design

Multiple leakers suggest Apple will reduce the Dynamic Island by approximately 35% on iPhone 18 Pro models, with some reports indicating the company is integrating Face ID sensors beneath the display.

The front camera would move to the top left corner, allowing a smaller notch.

There are also rumours that the iPhones 18 Pro and Pro Max will have cameras with variable apertures like those of DSLRs that can help photographers play with the focus and brightness levels.

Additionally, telephoto lenses can have more efficient apertures for good performance in low-light conditions. All iPhones except the 18E are expected to have higher 24-megapixel front cameras compared to 18-megapixel Center Stage cameras.

Apple 18 battery and processor upgrades

Batteries greater than 5,000 mAh could power the iPhone 18 Pro to meet demands from consumers who have been complaining for years about battery power. However, lack of memory components may mean that Apple will have to rely on the same RAM for iPhone 17 Pro.

A20 chipsets with embedded on-chip RAM can compensate for the above challenge. Additionally, there are claims that Apple is developing full satellite phones for 5G connections.

Apple 18 pricing

Apple has already raised prices across iPad, Mac, and Apple TV lineups due to chip shortages. The foldable device above $2,000 signals Apple's confidence in premium segments, but base model pricing remains uncertain as supply chain costs climb.