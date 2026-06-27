Noah Kahan addresses ‘total disrespect’ at hometown after song release

Noah Kahan is asking fans to stop stealing a street sign in his Vermont hometown, which is referenced in his song The View Between Villages.

The track comes from Kahan’s 2022 album Stick Season and includes the lyric “Past Alger Brook Road, I’m over the bridge/A minute from home, but I feel so far from it.”

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Since then, some fans have taken to stealing the Alger Brook Road sign as a souvenir.

It’s unclear how many times this has happened, but it’s become such a nuisance to local people that Kahan has offered to “pay for any replacements.”

The singer has also requested fans to cease the behaviour in a post on social media, writing, “To fans traveling to the upper valley, I’ve been informed that the Alger Brook Road sign in Strafford has been repeatedly stolen. It is a total disrespect to the folks who live on that road and a headache for the town to deal with.”

“I hate that because I put the road name in a song that some people have taken that as an invitation to disrupt the lives of the hardworking and kind folks who frequent it,” Kahan continued in an Instagram story. “I’m really sorry you’re dealing with this.”

The Dial Drunk hitmaker also asked his fan community, which has “grown much larger” over the past few years, to please respect his family’s privacy.

“I feel I should again remind you all about how deeply protective I am over my family’s privacy, and of the sanctuary of where I am from,” Kahan wrote. “Please don’t disturb these places or people.”

Noah Kahan released his fourth studio album, The Great Divide on April 24, and has since announced a world tour to go alongside the new album. He is expected to play around Australia and New Zealand in September and October, before heading to the UK and Ireland in November and then mainland Europe.