Turkish ambassador visits IMSciences

PESHAWAR: Turkish ambassador Ihsan Mustafa Yurdakul visited IMSciences Peshawar on Tuesday.

IMSciences Director Dr Muhammad Mohsin Khan gave a welcome speech in which he urged the mutual love and respect between the two countries.

Yurdakul in his speech thanked the director for the warm welcome and spoke on lighter subjects for a while.

The ambassador informed the audience about his favourite Pakistan Super League (PSL) team, which is Peshawar Zalmi.

The envoy moved on to more serious topics and talked about Turkey’s standing in the international arena. Turkey wanted peace for the world in general and for its neighbours in particular, he said, adding, “Turkey believes in the idea that security brings stability.”

Upon being asked how Turkey sees the relationship with the new Pakistan government under Prime Minister Imran Khan’s leadership, the ambassador said Turkish and Pakistani people are one at heart.