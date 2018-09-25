Transfer of Sharifs’ cases: NAB withdraws plea challenging IHC order

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Monday withdrew its application challenging the Islamabad High Court (IHC) order transferring remaining corruption references against Sharif family to another accountability court.

NAB Additional Prosecutor General Haider Ali Khan filed an application with the apex court under Order XV, Rule I of the Supreme Court Rules, 1980 for withdrawal of the appeal earlier filed challenging the order passed by the IHC.

The NAB submitted that since the matter has now progressed much and the trial is nearing conclusion and because the apex court vide order dated August 27, 2018 directed the Accountability Court No II, Islamabad to conclude trial within six weeks, therefore it is expedient and necessary that the matter progresses on fast track basis, consequently after due consideration the petitioner seeks leave of this apex court to withdraw the titled application so that the trial is concluded expeditiously.

Therefore, it is most respectfully prayed that that the application be allowed and the petitioner be granted permission to unconditionally withdraw the titled application,” the NAB contended.

It is pertinent to mention here that a three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar is taking up today (Tuesday) a criminal petition, filed by NAB for leave to appeal under Article 185(3) of the Constitution against the order passed by the IHC on August 7, 2018.

The IHC division bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb had allowed former prime minister’s application that sought court’s help to transfer remaining references from Accountability Court of Judge Muhammad Bashir to any other court.

NAB chairman through its Prosecutor General had prayed to the apex court to set aside the IHC verdict and the judge Muhammad Bashir of Accountability Court No 1 be allowed to continue hearing the remaining two corruption references — Al Azizia and Hill Metal Establishment and Flagship and other companies.