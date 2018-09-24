Sept 27 last date to submit forms for supplementary exams

Rawalpindi : Intermediate supplementary exams 2018 under Rawalpindi Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (RBISE) will start from October 22 while September 27 will be last date to submit admission forms with single fee.

The board has announced the schedule of admission forms and fees submission to participate in the exams.

According to schedule, the candidates can submit the forms with single fee till September 27.The forms can be submitted with double fee from September 28 to October 2 while October 5 will be last date to submit the forms with triple fee.

The form charges with processing fee are Rs395. The students have been advised to send the forms with fee receipt before last date to the RBISE office after online submission.

For further information, the board’s website www.biserawalpindi.edu.pk can be visited by the students while controller examination can be contacted on 051-5450917 and 051-5450918 phone numbers in case of any difficulty.