‘No hike in flour price’

Rawalpindi: District Food Controller (DFC) Ejaz Ahmed Siyal has refuted any hike in prices of ‘atta’ (wheat flour) on part of the government saying there was no justification on part of the traders to increase the prices at their own.

Talking to ‘The News’, he said a 20-kilogram bag ‘atta’ was selling at Rs750 to Rs760 in the open market shops. “40-kilogram wheat is available at Rs1320 to Rs1360 in the open market. The flourmill owners are continuously purchasing wheat from open market,” he added. He said all rumours regarding to increase in ‘atta’ prices are baseless. “We are strictly monitoring retail and wholesale shops. Strict action will be taken against profiteers,” he warned. He said that how ‘atta’ dealers could increase ‘atta’ prices while government is not issuing wheat from government storages. All kind of wheat purchasing from government warehouses was banned therefore flourmill owners are buying wheat from open market, he added. All government storages were packed with wheat. There will be no shortage of wheat in coming years. Government could easily provide a big relief in ‘atta’ process in coming days.