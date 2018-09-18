Tue September 18, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
The messiah and the leper

The messiah and the leper
PM Imran Khan heads to Saudi Arabia in first foreign trip today

PM Imran Khan heads to Saudi Arabia in first foreign trip today
61 luxury cars of PM House auctioned

61 luxury cars of PM House auctioned

PPP moves resolution against Kala Bagh Dam

PPP moves resolution against Kala Bagh Dam
PM Imran Khan to visit Saudi Arabia tomorrow

PM Imran Khan to visit Saudi Arabia tomorrow
Pakistani couple arrested in London over money laundering charges

Pakistani couple arrested in London over money laundering charges
Symbols of colonial rule come crashing down: PM Imran Khan

Symbols of colonial rule come crashing down: PM Imran Khan
Farhan Junejo, close aide of late PPP leader, reportedly arrested in UK

Farhan Junejo, close aide of late PPP leader, reportedly arrested in UK
Momina Mustehsan's song crosses 100 million views on YouTube

Momina Mustehsan's song crosses 100 million views on YouTube

Former secretary to Amin Fahim arrested in UK

Former secretary to Amin Fahim arrested in UK

National

OC
Our Correspondent
September 18, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Austerity culture being promoted in province: Buzdar

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the government is the custodian of every penny of the nation, adding that a culture of austerity and simplicity is being promoted in the province.

The resources conserved due to the simplicity will be utilised on public welfare because a nation that is already in debt cannot incur heavy expenses. In a statement issued here Monday, the chief minister said that every step of the government is taken for public welfare and the people will soon notice their country fast moving towards development and prosperity. A new and prosperous society will be constituted by materialising the dream of change, he added.

He said that composite development as well as provision of basic necessities of life to all the people is the priority agenda of the government and a comprehensive strategy has been adopted to implement the 100-day plan. He said that work has been started to introduce holistic reforms in different sectors, including health and education and the benefits of change will be devolved to the grassroots. Now, Pakistan will earn a position of respect and honour in the comity of nations and the green passport will be respected everywhere.

He said that survival of the country lies in the construction of new dams and the passion with which people are giving donations is praiseworthy. The people will soon realise a positive change in the new Pakistan, the chief minister concluded.

|

NA 131 by polls More than 11,000 new voters registered in NA-131

By our correspondent

LAHORE: Election Commission of Pakistan on Monday issued polling scheme of NA-131 by-elections going to be held on October 14. The ECP has established 691 polling booths for NA-131 by-polls. The number of registered voters has increased in the constituency as compared to July 25 general elections. More than 11,000 new voters have registered their votes in the constituency. Now 365,677 voters will cast their votes. It is pertinent to mention that the NA-131 seat was vacated by PTI Chairman Imran Khan. However, PTI’s candidate yet has not been finalised.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Wawrinka wobbles to winning start in St Petersburg

Wawrinka wobbles to winning start in St Petersburg
Drugs kill seven at Vietnam music festival

Drugs kill seven at Vietnam music festival
Muhammad Ali becomes first boxer to win fight despite diabetes

Muhammad Ali becomes first boxer to win fight despite diabetes

She brings out the best in me: Abhishek Bachchan on working with Aishwarya

She brings out the best in me: Abhishek Bachchan on working with Aishwarya

Photos & Videos

Political Emmys surprise with live proposal, grab bag of winners

Political Emmys surprise with live proposal, grab bag of winners
Juhi Chawla, Rishi Kapoor to reunite onscreen after 22 years

Juhi Chawla, Rishi Kapoor to reunite onscreen after 22 years
She brings out the best in me: Abhishek Bachchan on working with Aishwarya

She brings out the best in me: Abhishek Bachchan on working with Aishwarya

Britain´s Meghan launches Grenfell cookbook

Britain´s Meghan launches Grenfell cookbook