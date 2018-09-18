Austerity culture being promoted in province: Buzdar

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the government is the custodian of every penny of the nation, adding that a culture of austerity and simplicity is being promoted in the province.

The resources conserved due to the simplicity will be utilised on public welfare because a nation that is already in debt cannot incur heavy expenses. In a statement issued here Monday, the chief minister said that every step of the government is taken for public welfare and the people will soon notice their country fast moving towards development and prosperity. A new and prosperous society will be constituted by materialising the dream of change, he added.

He said that composite development as well as provision of basic necessities of life to all the people is the priority agenda of the government and a comprehensive strategy has been adopted to implement the 100-day plan. He said that work has been started to introduce holistic reforms in different sectors, including health and education and the benefits of change will be devolved to the grassroots. Now, Pakistan will earn a position of respect and honour in the comity of nations and the green passport will be respected everywhere.

He said that survival of the country lies in the construction of new dams and the passion with which people are giving donations is praiseworthy. The people will soon realise a positive change in the new Pakistan, the chief minister concluded.

NA 131 by polls More than 11,000 new voters registered in NA-131

By our correspondent

LAHORE: Election Commission of Pakistan on Monday issued polling scheme of NA-131 by-elections going to be held on October 14. The ECP has established 691 polling booths for NA-131 by-polls. The number of registered voters has increased in the constituency as compared to July 25 general elections. More than 11,000 new voters have registered their votes in the constituency. Now 365,677 voters will cast their votes. It is pertinent to mention that the NA-131 seat was vacated by PTI Chairman Imran Khan. However, PTI’s candidate yet has not been finalised.