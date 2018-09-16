Diplomats donate blood at Indonesia embassy camp

Islamabad : The Indonesian embassy in collaboration with Pakistan Red Crescent Society organized a one-day blood donation camp at the premises of the Indonesian embassy.

The Director General of Ministry of Foreign Affairs Ms. Samina was the chief guest, who herself donated blood along with her two daughters. Ambassador of Indonesia and his wife also donated blood.

While a number of ambassadors, high commissioners and diplomats donated blood, conspicuous among them were ambassadors of the Netherlands, Saudi Arabia, Australia, Philippines, Jordan, Malaysia and others.

Wife of Malaysian ambassador and daughter of the Australian High Commissioner Margaret Adamson also donated blood.

The blood donation camp is held at the Indonesian embassy on regular basis. The blood collected at these camps is provided to the needy and poor patients across the country.

Ambassador of Indonesia Iwan Amri while speaking on the occasion thanked the Pakistan Red Crescent Society for being partners with the Indonesian embassy in this noble cause.

He said the Society's target to collect blood bags from Pakistan is 1.5 million bags per year and I am happy to announce they have successfully been able to achieve this target.

The ambassador thanked all those who donated blood and appreciated their desire and passion to serve the suffering humanity.

The Director General Ministry of Foreign Affairs in her address lauded efforts of the Indonesian embassy and hoped such events should be organised on regular basis in order to cater to needs of blood especially those who cannot afford it. She assured the Ministry of Foreign Affairs shall always be there to support and promote such causes even in the coming days.

She also thanked the Pakistan Red Crescent Society for organising such an important event in collaboration with Embassy of Indonesia She said she was happy to donate blood along with her two daughters.