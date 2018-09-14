Over 9,000 policemen deployed for Muharram

PESHAWAR: Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Qazi Jamilur Rehman on Thursday said that over 9,000 police personnel had been deployed for Muharram security in the city.

Talking to the media persons after inspection of Kohati Gate Command Post, the CCPO said that city security had been divided into four phases. Explaining the security plan, he said that the mourning processions routes would be combed four times through bomb disposal squad and sniffer dogs before the processions.

He said that the mourning processions’ routes and sensitive and most sensitive buildings would be monitored through 150 CCTV cameras.

The official added that police commandos and rider squads would be patrolling the narrow streets of the city.

For strict monitoring of the suspects, he said that police checkpoints have been established at the entry and exit points of the city. The police have also started surveillance of hotels, guesthouses, and residential areas, he added.

The CCPO expressed satisfaction at the fool-proof security arrangements for Muharram in the city after inspections of the posts.