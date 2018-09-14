Better late than never, Ramirez defends crown at home

LOS ANGELES, California: World Boxing Council junior welterweight champion Jose Ramirez, whose planned fight before hometown supporters in July was scrapped when his foe was hospitalized, finally defends his title on Friday.

Ramirez, a 2012 London Olympian who is 22-0 with 16 knockouts as a professional, will defend the crown for the first time against Mexico’s Antonio Orozco, 26-0 with 17 knockouts, at Fresno, California.

The local hero’s fight replaced a planned July 7 matchup against fellow American Danny O’Connor, who collapsed before the weigh-in after struggling to drop pounds. Severe dehydration and kidney problems led him to be hospitalized and withdraw from the fight.“I’m honored to return home to defend the championship,” Ramirez said.“We owe it to the fans after what happened last time.