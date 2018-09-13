Doctors urged to donate in dams’ fund

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has appealed to the doctors’ community to donate maximum amount to dams’ fund.

According to a handout issued here on Wednesday, the minister in a statement said donation of Rs 3 million from Nishter Medical University Multan was a precedent for other medical institutions. “I am really grateful and admire the initiative taken by Vice Chancellor Nishter Medical University Multan Dr Mustafa Kamal”, she said. “Fund raising drive will become movement and people belong to all walks of life shall participate in Dam Fund”, she hoped.

While appreciating initiative by Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Justice of Pakistan, she also appealed to overseas Pakistanis to contribute maximum donations to Dam Fund. The minister also noted that every Pakistani was wholeheartedly wanted to prevent Pakistan from expected water crisis. “Medical education institutes should lead the fundraising drive,” she said.