LHC imposes ban on underage driving

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday imposed a ban on underage drivers. Justice Ali Akber Qureshi, who was hearing a petition, remarked that underage children are not allowed to drive motorcycles, cars or rickshaws.
The petition was filed in the LHC by civil society member Abdullah Malik.
Moreover, the judge added, parents of underage children will be asked to sign an affidavit in the first stage. Further, the judge remarked, parents of underage children found violating the ban will be jailed as they are their responsibility. “Laws should be strictly followed,” the court ruled.
LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday imposed a ban on underage drivers. Justice Ali Akber Qureshi, who was hearing a petition, remarked that underage children are not allowed to drive motorcycles, cars or rickshaws.
The petition was filed in the LHC by civil society member Abdullah Malik.
Moreover, the judge added, parents of underage children will be asked to sign an affidavit in the first stage. Further, the judge remarked, parents of underage children found violating the ban will be jailed as they are their responsibility. “Laws should be strictly followed,” the court ruled.
Comments