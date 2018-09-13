LHC imposes ban on underage driving

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday imposed a ban on underage drivers. Justice Ali Akber Qureshi, who was hearing a petition, remarked that underage children are not allowed to drive motorcycles, cars or rickshaws.

The petition was filed in the LHC by civil society member Abdullah Malik.

Moreover, the judge added, parents of underage children will be asked to sign an affidavit in the first stage. Further, the judge remarked, parents of underage children found violating the ban will be jailed as they are their responsibility. “Laws should be strictly followed,” the court ruled.