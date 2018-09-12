Tayyab, Asim shock Egyptian rivals

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Tayyab Aslam and Asim Khan surprised their Egyptian opponents to reach the quarter-finals of the $30,000 Chief of the Air Staff International men’s squash championship on Tuesday in Islamabad.

In the second round, World No 95 Tayyab defeated World No 49 Mohamed Reda from Egypt. World No 88 Asim outclassed World No 42 Karim Al-Fathi from Egypt. Top seed Leo Au from Hong Kong beat Ivan Yuen from Malaysia 5-11, 1-11, 11-9, 11-6, 11-8 in 81 minutes.

Eighth seed Mazen Gamal from Egypt thrashed compatriot Ahmed Hosney 11-3, 11-3, 11-6 in 17 minutes. Fourth seed Omar Abdel Meguid from Egypt overpowered compatriot Shehab Essam 11-9, 4-11, 11-7, 10-12, 11-9 in 75 minutes.

Fifth seed Youseff Soliman from Egypt smashed Ahsan Ayaz from Pakistan 11-7, 11-0, 11-2 in 29 minutes. Mostafa Asal from Egypt beat countryman Karim El Hammamy 11-3, 11-9, 3-11, 11-4 in 65 minutes.

Second seed Nafizwan Adnan from Malaysia defeated Farhan Mehboob from Pakistan 11-7, 11-0, 11-7 in 35 minutes as Farhan suffered a head injury in the second game. In the quarter-finals, Leo Au will face Mazen Gamal, Tayyab will be up against Asim, Omer is to play against Youssef Soliman, and Mostafa is drawn against Nafizwan.