LG to attend IFA 2018

KARACHI: At IFA 2018, LG Electronics (LG) will be introducing two exciting additions to the G7 series of smartphones with the LG G7 One and LG G7 Fit, a statement said on Monday.

Building on the foundation of the advanced LG G7 ThinQ, both the new phones offer a balance of premium features and exceptional prices for discerning customers, it added. Many consumers today are turning their attention to legacy flagship smartphones, which are seen as offering better values as compared to the newest mid-range models.

These customers aren’t satisfied with mediocre components, but also don’t want to pay for over-the-top features in some of today’s premium phones that they will never use. The challenge is finding the smartphone with just the right balance, it added.