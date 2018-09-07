Nursery to be opened at Margalla Railway Station

Islamabad: Federal Minister for Railways, Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad will inaugurate a plant nursery at Margalla Railway Station, Islamabad today (Friday).

In last one month, only in Rawalpindi Division, 20,000 foliage have been planted, including pongamia, mulberry, neem, pine, kikar, Indian rosewood and populus.

Under the Green Pakistan vision of Prime Minister, Imran Khan, Pakistan Railways set up a network of 3 to 4 plant nurseries across its all divisions. Initially four nurseries will be established in Rawalpindi Division in Margalla, Jhelum, Malikwal and Rawalpindi.

In Jehlum, initially 5000 saplings have been prepared, including pongamia, kikar, mulberry and bauhinia. Before October, 15,000 seeds will be sowed in Jehlum nursery.