LDA finalises list to reclaim occupied properties

LAHORE :In compliance with the directions of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar for launching an immediate crackdown on the land-grabbers, illegal occupants and those encroaching on state properties, Lahore Development Authority DG Amna Imran has started taking necessary measures.

The LDA staff has finalised the list of the properties which would be retrieved from illegal occupation, and chalked out a comprehensive plan for successfully carrying out the operation for achieving the desired objectives. Local police and administration have also been contacted for assistance, as and when required for the operation. The LDA DG has constituted five special teams for carrying out operations in different localities in the LDA-controlled area of the city. The relevant estate management directors have been appointed as conveners of the committees. Other members of the teams include the town planning director for the area, the Wasa director concerned, LDA director enforcement, DSP and police. The LDA DG has directed launching indiscriminate operation to reclaim the precious land from illegal occupants. Meanwhile, LDA has announced auctioning the lease rights of 22 already operational filling stations located in different localities in the city. The auction will be held on Sept 26, at LDA Community Centre, new Muslim Town, Lahore.