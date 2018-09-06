Google launches search experience for job seekers in Pakistan

Islamabad : Google has unveiled a new search experience making it easier for job seekers in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka to find employment opportunities from popular job listing websites, online classifieds and companies.

The new feature is built directly into Google Search to provide a comprehensive listing of jobs across the web.

At launch, job search will have hundreds of thousands of job listings from thousands of sites, including Mustakbil.com, PaperPK.com, Bikroy.com, Ikman.lk and Xpressjobs.lk.

Job seekers can now search for ‘part-time jobs,’ ‘software developer jobs’ or similar unique job-seeking queries, to pull out a special module that can be expanded to a more immersive experience.

Clicking on any job in this listing opens an at-a-glance view of comprehensive information about the posting such as job title, location, whether it is full-time or part-time, and several other important details - from summaries and links to reviews and ratings of the employer by trusted sources, to the commute between the workplace and home.